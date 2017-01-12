FCMH to hold ‘Walk with a Doc’ program

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) invites you to take a step toward better health in 2017 with monthly “Walk with a Doc” (WWAD) program.

WWAD is held the second Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fayette County YMCA. Walks will take place around the reservoir in Washington C.H. In case of inclement weather, the location will be moved to the YMCA indoor track.

Mark your calendars to attend on Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, and Dec. 9.

In addition to numerous health benefits received by walking, participants also get the chance to talk with a local doctor. Each walk is hosted by Dr. Marta Gryniuk, FCMH physician of internal medicine. She will begin each walk with a short discussion on a health topic and answer questions.

This program is free and open to all ages. No registration is required. For more information, please call 740-333-5186.

WWAD’s mission is to encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages and reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in order to improve health and well-being of the country.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital (25-bed hospital) with over 30 healthcare providers, complete with a full spectrum of healthcare services.

Dr. Marta Gryniuk http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_image001.jpg Dr. Marta Gryniuk