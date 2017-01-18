FCMH Foundation hosting cake pop fundraiser

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation is hosting a cake pop fundraiser – “Pops of Love.” Send your Valentine a sweet treat!

Pops of Love includes two vanilla cake pops and a personal message for $5. Want to buy in bulk? Ten cake pops for $25 or 20 cake pops for $50.

Orders can be picked up in Medical Arts Building 2, conference room on Monday, Feb. 13 from 2-6 p.m. or Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Delivery is available for 43160 zip codes for an additional $2. Orders are due by Feb. 8. Order forms are available on our website at www.fcmh.org/wp-content/uploads/PopsofLoveOrderForm.jpg. One form per order. Please submit your order form with cash or check to the FCMH Foundation at 1430 Columbus Ave.

If you have any questions, please call the Foundation office at 740-333-5186.

Forging the future of Fayette County Memorial Hospital by increasing awareness of needs and raising funds is the mission of the FCMH Foundation.