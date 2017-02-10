One in three deaths is from heart disease and stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control, making heart disease the number one cause of death in the United States.

With the availability of timely and effective medical care, death from heart disease and stroke can be prevented. Yet when compared to people of similar ages in the United Kingdom, Germany and France, those in the United States have a higher rate of dying from preventable deaths like heart disease and stroke.

The month of February is American Heart Month. Each year the CDC and other public and private health organizations focus on education and awareness surrounding heart health. A common suggestion for avoiding and preventing death from heart disease and stroke is to eat a healthy diet.

Author Anthony William, a medical intuitive best known for his book Medical Medium: Secrets Behind Chronic and Mystery Illness and How to Finally Heal, explains what a healthy diet means. It’s important to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, writes William, and avoid falling for bait-and-switch health trends that promise results but lead people to question their own commitment and capabilities.

He writes that some people avoid eating fruit because they believe that fruit contains too much sugar. Fruit sugar is safe and necessary for the body to maintain healthy levels of glucose in the brain and the pancreas, writes William. Wild blueberries from Maine are one of the fruits that William writes about extensively. Numerous studies have proven that blueberries can help prevent or reduce the risk for heart attacks. William recommends eating only wild blueberries from Maine. Check for them in the freezer section at the local grocery store.

Foods to avoid for a healthy diet, according to public health officials, are processed foods, hydrogenated oils and saturated fats, sodium and high-fructose corn syrup beverages. For a healthy diet, public health officials recommend eating fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains, consuming seafood, legumes and nuts and enjoying smaller meals more frequently throughout the day.

For the full report on health guidelines for Americans issued by public health officials, visit https://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015/guidelines/

By Ashley Bunton abunton@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @ashbunton

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @ashbunton