Organizations will attend health fair to inform community

The Fayette County Health Fair and Family Fun Day will begin this Saturday at 8 a.m. and run until 2 p.m., with many organizations helping to keep the community healthy.

Hospice of Fayette County will be one of the organizations at the health fair this Saturday and it’s offering a new tool to assist their patients’ families.

“At the health fair we are introducing a new communication tool that will be available to our families,” Carolyn Moore, Marketing & Fundraising Coordinator for Hospice of Fayette County, said. “Our patient families are important to us, and we want to make sure we provide them with all the necessary resources they need. Make sure to stop by our booth at the health fair to check it out and learn more.”

Hospice of Fayette County is a local, nonprofit hospice provider serving not only Fayette County, but all surrounding counties as well. They never bill a patient for the care or supplies provided relating to their illness. This year, they are celebrating 30 years of caring for local communities.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital will be bringing back blood sugar checks with the finger sticks this year. The screening will help to check people’s sugar levels if they are interested and could also serve as a screening for pre-diabetes.

“I am going to be doing blood sugar screens if they want to have it checked,” Mary Dye, FCMH registered nurse and certified diabetes educator, said. “This is a good opportunity because this is a free screening. So if they are interested in seeing where their blood sugars are or actually just a screen to see if there is some pre-diabetes going on, we will have it available. We haven’t done this in a long time so we decided to bring it back.”

Dye will also have a lot of information as part of the diabetes education. Additionally, she will have information on a list of classes concerning diabetics which are held on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Medical Arts Building Two. These classes have no fee to attend.

Fayette County Extension Office Educator Pat Brinkman will also be at the health fair to do Derma-Scan Screenings.

“I will be doing Derma-Scan Screenings, which is looking at the sun damage or ultra violet ray damage on your face,” Brinkman said. “If you have been tanning in a booth or have been outside, you can see the damage that it has caused to your face. If people want I will look at something they may have a concern about. I don’t diagnose anything, but I do sometimes recommend they check with their doctor or dermatologist to have things checked out. I recommend that they wear a hat, use sunscreen and wear sunglasses.”

Brinkman encouraged the community to come out and see them at the health fair. Another person from the OSU Extension will also be there to discuss financial health with people.

There is plenty of fun for the whole family with face painting, a smoke trailer, door prizes, bouncy houses, food and bake sale, and other attractions. Organizers encourage the entire community to attend the free event at Grace Community Church to learn more about health organizations from the county and enjoy all of the fun attractions.

By Martin Graham [email protected]

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

