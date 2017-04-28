Adult and teen volunteers needed at Fayette County Memorial Hospital

Volunteers are needed at the Fayette County Memorial Hospital to help benefit patients.

At Fayette County Memorial Hospital, volunteers come together for fundraising and to support the hospital’s day-to-day functions in different areas.

Volunteers staff the emergency department, the front lobby, swing beds, orthopaedic clinic, specialty clinic, gift shop, physical therapy, sewing room, and surgery center.

Carolyn Reinwald, president of the auxiliary of Fayette County Memorial Hospital, said, “The purpose of our auxiliary is to render volunteer service to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital.”

Reinwald said the hospital’s greatest need for volunteers right now is in the emergency room and the front desk. She said the auxiliary can always use more people to help with sewing.

If someone wants to be a volunteer, they can apply by picking up an application in the gift shop. Volunteer service is open to adults and a background check is required.

The hospital also offers a “volunteen” program for teens ages 16 to 18. Students who are interested in going into the medical field are encouraged to apply, said Reinwald. The auxiliary offers two high school scholarships each year for students who plan to pursue a degree in the medical field.

“It’s very important, I believe, to give support to the patients and help out maybe the staff with some things that maybe they can help out with,” said Reinwald. She has been volunteering with the hospital for about five years.

The auxiliary at Fayette County Memorial Hospital opened in 1969 and was started by Martha Reiff. Currently the auxiliary has several main fundraisers: a bazaar, bake sale, book sale and jewelry event. These fundraising events help to raise money to support and benefit services for clients.

In 2015 the auxiliary donated $5,000 to the FCMH Foundation for the digital mammography equipment. In 2016, the auxiliary bought 1,200 stuffed animals to give away to the children who come into the emergency room.

Auxiliary volunteers at FCMH http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_HospAuxVolunteers.jpg Auxiliary volunteers at FCMH

By Ashley Bunton [email protected]

Ashley may be contacted at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @ashbunton

Ashley may be contacted at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @ashbunton