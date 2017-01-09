What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Library is excited to introduce ‘NextReads” and library event newsletters available via email! You can sign up for great reading recommendations in your favorite genre, New York Times Bestsellers lists, and information about library events to be delivered right to your inbox. Visit www.cplwcho.org to sign up today!

Coming up, Peggy Lester of the Fayette County Genealogical Society will lead this “Genealogical Workshop.” The workshop is for those interested in learning more about the historic figures in their family tree, and those pursuing membership in a lineage society.

The workshop is free, but please call the library to register.

Did you get a new device for Christmas? Would you like to learn how to download e-books and other library materials for free? Stop in at one of our “E-Book Drop-In Workshops” in January and February! These sessions take place on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Nearly any computer, laptop, smartphone, Ipad, tablet, or ereader, and an active library card will work! No registration is required but you will need to bring your library card, your device, and other relevant information. Call or stop by the circulation desk with questions.

The “Next Chapter Book Club” will meet at the library on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:45 p.m. This reading group is for adolescents and adults with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our members (including some who cannot read) love books for the same reasons most people do! Currently, the club is reading a selection by Margaret Peterson Haddix. Interested in joining? The club meets once a week, for one hour, at the Carnegie Public Library. The club currently has around six members. Members discuss books they are interested in reading, and then select a title. The club will then blend in various activities to gain more knowledge at the conclusion of the book, like watch a film, take a field trip, or welcome a guest speaker. If you would like to volunteer, or be involved in this new partnership, please contact Tim Stewart for more information at 740-335-7453 ext. 218 or by email at [email protected]

Adults, the Carnegie Book Club is prepared for 2017! The theme is mystery books and short stories. The club will meet Thursday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Red One,” “The Madness of John Harned” and other short stories by Jack London. Stop by the library or check out the library’s Facebook page for the entire schedule. New members always welcome, no registration required!

In Washington Court House: Join us at one of our library storytimes! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., is Preschool Storytime for children 4 – 6 years old and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., is Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! This month, we are working our way through the alphabet. Jan. 10 and 12 will feature “DEFG-Gymnastics!” Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11 a.m., the library hosts “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library, and the world of books!

In Jeffersonville: Tuesday at 11 a.m., come listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. Each week features a new theme! Tuesday, Jan. 10 is “Music!” On Thursday, Jan. 12, children ages 8 and up are invited to play “Jeopardy!” at 4:30 p.m. Participants will compete for chocolate prizes!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library's website www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted.