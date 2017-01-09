Wiley William Montgomery welcomed

Wiley William Montgomery was born to Wesley and Brandi (Fornshell) Montgomery of Washington Court House on Nov. 3, 2016, at 5:10 p.m. at Adena Regional Medical Center. He weighed five pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Beth Fornshell of Eaton, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Keith Montgomery and Hope Tolle and Sam and Bill Davis, all of Washington Court House. Paternal great-grandparents are Bart Montgomery and Fred and Barb Jones, all of Washington Court House.

Wiley William Montgomery was born to Wesley and Brandi (Fornshell) Montgomery of Washington Court House on Nov. 3, 2016, at 5:10 p.m. at Adena Regional Medical Center. He weighed five pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Beth Fornshell of Eaton, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Keith Montgomery and Hope Tolle and Sam and Bill Davis, all of Washington Court House. Paternal great-grandparents are Bart Montgomery and Fred and Barb Jones, all of Washington Court House. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Wiley2.jpg Wiley William Montgomery was born to Wesley and Brandi (Fornshell) Montgomery of Washington Court House on Nov. 3, 2016, at 5:10 p.m. at Adena Regional Medical Center. He weighed five pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Beth Fornshell of Eaton, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Keith Montgomery and Hope Tolle and Sam and Bill Davis, all of Washington Court House. Paternal great-grandparents are Bart Montgomery and Fred and Barb Jones, all of Washington Court House.