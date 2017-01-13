What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Coming up, libraries in both Washington Court House and Jeffersonville will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day. The libraries will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

Visit the Carnegie Library and see a special display by Jeffersonville “Knitters & Crocheters “Caps for Good Project!” Since 2011 Jeffersonville citizens have created and donated over 2,175 caps for newborns, preemies and those with cancer. Donations have been made to the following organizations: Washington Courthouse Hospice, Life Pregnancy Center (WCH), The Well (WCH), Clinton Memorial Birthing Center (Wilmington), Clinton Memorial Cancer Center (Wilmington), CAPS FOR GOOD, Adena Birthing Center (Chillicothe), Columbus Children’s Hospital, Blanchard Valley Birthing Center (Findlay), Blanchard Valley Cancer Center (Findlay), Madison County Birthing Center (London), Springfield Regional Medical Birthing Center, Springfield Regional Cancer Center, Susan G Komen Cancer Center (Columbus).

If you would like to join this group, and contribute to the cause, they meet on the last Wednesday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. Beginners are welcome! They will be more than happy to get you started and provide any necessary materials, as well as instructions.

Would you like to learn how to download e-books and other library materials for free? Stop in at one of our “E-Book Drop-In Workshops” in January and February! These sessions take place on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Nearly any computer, laptop, smartphone, IPad, tablet, or ereader, and an active library card will work! No registration is required but you will need to bring your library card, your device, and other relevant information. Call or stop by the circulation desk with questions.

The “Next Chapter Book Club” will meet at the library on Tuesday, Jan. 17th at 4:45 p.m. This reading group is for adolescents and adults with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our members (including some who cannot read) love books for the same reasons most people do! Currently, the club is reading a selection by Margaret Peterson Haddix. Interested in joining? The club meets once a week, for one hour, at the Carnegie Public Library. The club currently has around six members. Members discuss books they are interested in reading, and then select a title. The club will then blend in various activities to gain more knowledge at the conclusion of the book, like watch a film, take a field trip, or welcome a guest speaker. If you would like to volunteer, or be involved in this new partnership, please contact Tim Stewart for more information at 740-335-7453 ext. 218 or by email at [email protected]

Adults, the Carnegie Book Club is prepared for 2017! The theme is mystery books and short stories. The club will meet Thursday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Red One,” “The Madness of John Harned” and other short stories by Jack London. Stop by the library, or check out the library’s Facebook page for the entire schedule. New members always welcome, no registration required!

In Washington Court House: Join us at one of our library storytimes! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for children 4 – 6 years old and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., is Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! This month, we are working our way through the alphabet. Jan. 10 and 12 will feature “HIJ-Junk!” Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11 a.m., the library hosts “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books!

In Jeffersonville: Tuesday at 11 a.m., come listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. Each week features a new theme! Tuesday, Jan. 17 is “Winter!”

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter!