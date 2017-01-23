Deer Creek Daisies hold organizational meeting

This has been a very unusual January when it comes to weather. But one thing is for certain, spring will come, eventually.

The Deer Creek Daisies met for their organizational meeting on Jan. 21 at Our Place Restaurant in Washington C.H. Typically this meeting requires us driving on snow-covered roads to our destination, but not this year. It was a beautiful, partially sunny day that reached into the 60s. That is unheard of for January in Ohio. But we were certainly happy to have such a great day.

Our first meeting of the year consists of organizing our calendars and each member picking a month to plan an outing for the club. With that done it was time to enjoy our breakfast and visit. Connie Lindsey brought the photo albums she makes so we could all see the beautiful pics and stories from the previous monthly outings. We all enjoyed looking at the Lebanon Horse Parade and our annual Christmas party entries.

After the Christmas party, Connie finds an unbiased person(s) to judge our Christmas cards that we give to each other. Billie Lanman was the winner chosen this year. Her card was chosen because it had a beautiful winter garden theme with a potting shed on it. After all, we are a garden club, right? Each card always holds a special meaning from each member. We are blessed with this great group of friends who just happen to enjoy flowers and gardening.

The January meeting was hosted by Kendra Knecht and Jeanne Miller.

Our February meeting will be hosted by Shirley and Pettit. Date and destination to be determined!

The slower, calmness of the winter months is a great time to browse through the seed catalogs and magazines and start planning those vegetable gardens and flower gardens. Two of our local greenhouses websites are mcclishs.com and patchwork-gardens.com They always have planting tips, and great ideas on how and when to plant.

May the New Year bring good health, happiness and many happy times with family and friends.