4-H offers wife variety of projects, activities and experiences

To be a 4-H member has a wide variety of fun projects, activities and learning experiences for kids today with the goal of the family doing activities together to build a better tomorrow.

Also, there is an opportunity for younger kids to get involved in Cloverbud, which gets them excited about being a 4-H member in the future.

Our club has about 26 regular 4-H and Cloverbud members. We meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Kroger’s conference room.

Our members have taken a wide variety of 4-H projects, positions at the county and state level and have done very well. The All-N-One Club is so proud of our accomplishments. Eight out of our 10 officers last year were awarded a trophy at the award ceremony for either Best of the Best or Outstanding Officer.

The last two years our Fayette County Horse Queen became the Fayette County Fair Queen and then participated at the Ohio State Fair Queen Competition. Several members went on to compete at the Ohio State Fair in the Horse Competition, Sports Nutrition 1: On Your Mark!, Bicycling for Fun, Staying Healthy, You’re the Chef, Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and The Source of Our Strength.

We have done several community projects to give back to Fayette County and the surrounding area. This teaches us to be actively involved in our community and to be aware of things going on. Every year we collect: pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, magazines for the Fayette County Memorial Hospital, old eye glasses for the Good Hope Lions Club, provide cookies for the American Red Cross Blood Drive, and pass out water at the Hike for Hospice and several other projects.

If you have any questions, please contact one of our advisors: Nicol Reiterman 740-335-0047, Molly Mickle 740-333-7370, Eric Pitstick 740-335-2841, Betty Cook 740-437-7422, Tami Johnson 740-437-7332 or Abbie Noble 740-572-0588.