Fayette Farm Life club holds inaugural meeting

Bryce Bennett will serve as president of the Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club’s inaugural year. Bryce was elected at the Jan. 27 meeting held at Miami Trace Middle School.

Other new officers are vice president Caleb Bennett, secretary Haylee Anders, treasurer Jonah Goddard, news reporter Emma Eggleton, historian Emma See, health officer Jenna Goddard, environmental officer Drew Black, safety officer Annabelle Eggleton and community service officer Todd Ford.

Demonstrations were given by Jenna and Jonah Goddard. Election of officers took place as well as voting on club name. Everyone was asked to sign up for a committee for fundraising, community service and fair booth.

Old business discussed included member dues, books, enrollment forms, fundraising options and a review of Veterinary Feed Directive, explained by Mr. Bruce Bennett.

New business discussed included officer installation, which will occur at the next meeting, Science Saturdays, 4-H night at the Columbus Blue Jackets game, Turkey Hatch Date and Quality Assurance, which is March 20, 21, 22.

The meeting was adjourned by advisor, Mrs. Tiffany Bennett. The club’s next meeting is Feb. 24, 2017 at Miami Trace Middle School at 7 p.m. Snacks and drinks were provided by the Ford family.

Pictured are the officers of Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club: Back row (l-r): Jenna Goddard, Emma See, Haylee Anders, Bryce Bennett, Todd Ford, and Drew Black. Front row (l-r) Annabelle Eggleton, Emma Eggleton, Jonah Goddard, and Caleb Bennett. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_club-officers.jpeg Pictured are the officers of Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club: Back row (l-r): Jenna Goddard, Emma See, Haylee Anders, Bryce Bennett, Todd Ford, and Drew Black. Front row (l-r) Annabelle Eggleton, Emma Eggleton, Jonah Goddard, and Caleb Bennett.