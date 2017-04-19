Jeff Library holds egg hunt with story time

Jeffersonville Branch Library was the place to be during Miss Bonnie’s Story Hour where they read Easter stories and had an Easter Egg Hunt, and then finished with singing and jumping to Five Little Monkeys and jump, jump, jump.
Those attending were Addie, Kenley, Cole, Hensley, Jaden, Landon and Gabriella.
