Valero donates $10,000 to Miami Trace Local School District

BLOOMINGBURG – The Valero Energy Foundation has donated $10,000 to the Miami Trace Local School District. The donation will be used to purchase SMART Interactive Panels.

The interactive panels are mobile and eliminate the need for a projector, benefiting both teacher instruction and student learning. The boards also provide a built-in web browser that connects student devices, eliminating the need for an external computer.

The donation helps the school district fulfill its five-year strategic plan, developed in January of this year, which emphasizes its commitment to providing technological devices for staff and students to ensure their success in a global society.

