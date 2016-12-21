New LIFE Pregnancy Center breaks ground

The LIFE Pregnancy Center Board of Directors, capital campaign committee members and administrative staff celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the new facility on Nov. 28 at the property site on the corner of Fayette and Broadway streets.

This event is a historic day for the Center as the vision of a new 4,000 square foot facility becomes a reality. This ceremony observed the visible milestone of a permanent address for the Center.

Suzie Janasov, board president, wished to thank everyone who shared the vision to fund the construction of the new pregnancy medical center. She acknowledged that, “So many individuals, churches, businesses and organizations have played a special role in getting us to this ceremony today.”

Barbara Fox, Center director, added, “It is a dream come true and will bless our community with vital services for moms, dads and babies for this generation and for generations to come. The impact this Center will have is immeasurable.”

The Center has a long-standing 16-year history of caring for those during one of the most critical times in their lives –an unplanned pregnancy and parenthood. It is projected that the new Center will serve even more women and men because of the expansion of programs and services.

Larry Schriver, capital campaign chair, said, “I’m very pleased with our efforts to raise the necessary funds for this project. We have raised about 80 percent of the funding for this $400,000 building project. When this project is done we know that it will be a valuable asset for the health and welfare of our children and the community. If you want to help us finish this funding for the new center, please send your donations to the LIFE Pregnancy Center at 314 East Washington Avenue, WCH Oh 43160. Your donations are tax-deductible.”

Construction of the new facility began on Nov. 30.

Board, staff and committee members celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for the new LIFE Pregnancy Center; left to right – Larry Schriver, Barbara Fox, Bill Beatty, Patty Griffiths, Suzie Janasov, Karla Redding, Carol West and Colleen Coole. Diane Faris Munro, Shawn Lachat, Mandy Waters, Carter, Shena and Keaton Weade.