FCMH Foundation recipients of Donatos Pink Campaign

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation board members received a check in the amount of $850 from Doug DeVilbiss, owner of Donatos Pizza in Washington Court House.

These funds were raised during the month of November during their Pink Campaign. Donatos donated 50 cents for every large pizza sold at regular price. The funds raised will go toward the FCMH Partners in Pink Program.

“This is one of Donatos’ favorite partnerships, we are thrilled to work with The Fayette County Memorial Foundation to support such a great cause,” said owners of Donators Pizza, Doug and Carrie Loving DeVilbiss. “This is the fifth year that we have raised funds to help cancer patients in Fayette County and to date this program has raised over $4,100. Both of our mothers were affected by this disease and we want to continue the fight against breast cancer and help those that are in need.”

The FCMH Foundation is honored and elated to have a continued partnership with Donatos Pizza.

Forging the future of Fayette County Memorial Hospital by increasing awareness of needs and raising funds is the mission of the FCMH Foundation. Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital (25-bed hospital) with over 30 healthcare providers, complete with a full spectrum of healthcare services.

From left to right, Chelsie Hornsby, FCMH director of business development, Roger Kirkpatrick, FCMH Foundation vice president, Kathy Dean, FCMH Foundation board member, Norma Kirby, FCMH Foundation secretary, Doug DeVilbiss, owner of Donatos Pizza in Washington C.H., Pam Langley-Pittel, FCMH Foundation president, district supervisor Todd Creamer and associate Vickie Groves, and Rob Herron, FCMH Foundation board member.