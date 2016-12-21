FCMH Foundation receives donation from Sweetwater Bay Boutique

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation received a check recently in the amount of $1,400 from Barb Saville, owner of Sweetwater Bay Boutique.

These funds were raised from “FCMH Girls Night Out” held on Oct. 18 and “Shop & Support” held Nov. 1-4 and Dec. 8 and 9. Sweetwater Bay Boutique donated 15 percent of the sales from each event to the FCMH Foundation.

Sweetwater Bay Boutique is a local boutique that partners with the FCMH Foundation to provide pop up shopping opportunities with the latest fashion trends, featuring sizes for pre-teen thru women’s, all at a great price!

“We are so appreciative to Sweetwater Bay Boutique for their continuous support,” said Chelsie Hornsby, FCMH Director of Business Development. “We look forward to continuing this partnership in 2017. Future dates to be planned.”

Forging the future of Fayette County Memorial Hospital by increasing awareness of needs and raising funds is the mission of the FCMH Foundation.

From left to right, Chelsie Hornsby, FCMH director of business development, Roger Kirkpatrick, FCMH Foundation vice president, Norma Kirby, FCMH Foundation secretary, Kathy Dean, FCMH Foundation board member, Rob Herron, FCMH Foundation board member, Barb Saville, owner of Sweetwater Bay Boutique, and Stephanie Campbell, FCMH marketing and foundation coordinator.