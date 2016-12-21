Book club offered locally for those with disabilities

The Next Chapter Book Club, a national book club for adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has begun a reading club in Washington Court House.

The Carnegie Public Library along with the Fayette County Board of DD kicked off the book club on Nov. 14. The group used this meeting to get to know one another, discuss their personal interests, and chose their first book to read. The book selected was “Out of Time,” by Margaret Peterson Haddix.

“This is a great group to be a part of,” said facilitator Aaron Teter. “We’ve become quick friends and I look forward to discussing the book with the club each meeting. We have time to discuss our feelings about the story, and can also chat about life in general. It’s a good time.”

Members of the group had the special opportunity to meet author Margaret Peterson Haddix at a library program on Dec. 1. Haddix is originally from Fayette County and a Miami Trace graduate. Eddie Hartshorn, a member of the group, is particularly proud to read his autographed copy of “Out of Time” at each club meeting.

For more information about the national organization of NCBC, please visit their website at http://nextchapterbookclub.org. The group meets one evening a week at the Carnegie Public Library.

For information about FCBDD’s local chapter or to become a volunteer facilitator, please contact Tim Stewart, Community First Coordinator at 740-335-7453 ext.218.

Fayette County’s Next Chapter Book Club is pictured reading aloud at the library. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NCBC.jpg Fayette County’s Next Chapter Book Club is pictured reading aloud at the library.