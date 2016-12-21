Motorcycle Run set for New Year’s Day

The American Legion Post 25 Riders will hold their annual Polar Bear Motorcycle Run on New Year’s Day to benefit local food pantries.

An annual event that started about 15 years ago, according to the American Legion Riders Vice President Brian Finney, the goal was to try to get motorcyclists together on New Year’s Day to give them the opportunity to help those in need. As the event continued, eventually the American Legion took it over and turned it into a chance to collect both monetary and non-perishable food items.

“We are going to try and raise some canned goods for the local food pantries, and not just one, but as many as we can help with what we raise,” Finney said. “Whether at The Well or wherever people need food, we are going to try and collect for them. We let it slide for a couple of years because of member health issues and various other reasons, but we are trying to get back at it.”

Finney said that the event is not necessarily for a ride, but for people to come and support locals and then, weather depending, the group will go on a motorcycle ride. The event will be held at the post at 1240 U.S. Route 22 and will begin at 9:30 a.m. with breakfast, which will continue until 11 a.m. The price for the breakfast buffet is $7 and will include ham, eggs, home fries and more.

“This is just a good time to get people together and help other people out,” Finney said. “This is open for any rider who wants to join and we have some from as far away as Lancaster, Circleville, Chillicothe, Wilmington and Hillsboro come and join us. So no matter where you come from, anyone who wants to come and participate just bring a monetary donation or some canned goods. There is no cost to ride, but we just want you to bring your grocery bags full, that is all we care about.”

After the breakfast is over, the youngest, oldest and farthest riders will be awarded trophies for attending the event. If the weather is safe for a ride, Finney said they will leave around noon. Anyone who wants to ride, including cars, trucks or motorcycles, are welcome to join.

“The last time we had it at the American Legion we were able to fill the back of a pickup truck full of groceries and we collected almost $400,” Finney said. “It all comes down to the weather on and it determines what we are able to get. For instance one year it snowed and we only had one rider show up. Currently, up to the New Year’s weekend, the forecast is saying temperatures in the 30s and 40s, so hopefully it will hold out for us.”

For more information about the breakfast and ride, contact Finney at (740) 606-8028 or the American Legion at (740) 335-4990.

http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_20141231_121400.jpg

American Legion Post 25 Riders are assisting local food pantries

By Martin Graham [email protected]

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy