Fayette Garden Club holds Thanksgiving carry-in

The November meeting of the Fayette Garden Club was held at the New Holland Methodist Church, with Jodi Kirkpatrick as hostess.

The Thanksgiving carry-in featured many delicious foods. Ceramic pumpkins, a cornucopia and bright colored leaves decorated the tables. Grace was offered by Mary Estle.

Following the meal, president Pam Rhoades introduced three guests: Kara Polichetti and daughter Kinlee, and Andrea Baker. A poem entitled “Indian Summer” was read.

Members were reminded that at that time we had not had an Indian Summer because that denotes a warm spell after first frost, which was yet to come.

Secretary Jodi Kirkpatrick called the roll with ladies answering with what they were thankful for.

Fall and winter garden care was discussed. Dead annuals should be pulled up and discarded. Most perennials should be cut back to four to six inches. Bittersweet, a popular plant used for decorating this time of year, was also discussed. It should be planted in the spring. To have the colorful berries, a male and female plant are needed. You might find wild Bittersweet, but beware – it is sometimes found among poison ivy.

The activity for the day was turning an old wreath into a new one. The ladies had brought quite an assortment of bulbs, ribbons, pine cones, artificial flowers, and homemade and/or store-bought ornaments to place on the wreaths.

Happy birthday was sung to Joanne Montgomery.

Those present were: Carole Anderson, Vicki Cardenas, Marjorie Clifford, Mary Estle, Jodi Kirkpatrick, Joanne Montgomery, Pat Parsons, Pam Rhoades and our guests, Karla and Kinlee Polichetti and Andrea Baker.

The next meeting will be the Christmas Luncheon at the General Denver Hotel in Wilmington. Members are to bring homemade cookies for an exchange and an unwrapped toy for The Well.

Members of the Fayette Garden Club recycled old wreaths during a recent meeting. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_img492.jpg Members of the Fayette Garden Club recycled old wreaths during a recent meeting.