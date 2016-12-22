Title office to close for Dec. 30

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will be closed Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31 for system upgrades. The a new titling system will be released at the title offices across the state.

The Fayette County Clerk of Courts title office will be closed both days.

“They’re going to shut us down on December 30 so no titles will be able to be issued on that Friday,” said Evelyn Pentzer, Clerk of Courts in Fayette County. “I’m sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.”

Pentzer said people who were planning to come into the office for a title on Friday, Dec. 30 can come in on the 29th or they can wait until after the new year. The office re-opens Jan. 3 with normal business hours.

Pentzer and other county clerks with the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association had a winter conference to discuss the implementation of the new titling system. Pentzer said she doesn’t think there will be any issues with the new system and that it will not change the look of the titles or the way that they are processed.

By Ashley Bunton [email protected]

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @ashbunton

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @ashbunton