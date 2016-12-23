Linda’s last craft session held at Jeff Library

Jeffersonville Branch Library was the place to be for Miss Linda’s Kiwi CD Calendar craft as well as playing dress up with Miss Gabriella (end of table), posed as a doctor for the camera. The library would also like to mention that, sadly, this was Miss Linda’s last craft session as she is retiring after 10 “spectacular” years of service at the library.

