Fayette Fat Fighters put together healthy cookbook

The Fayette Fat Fighters of Fayette County put together a cookbook of recipes that they like and wanted to share with the public. It includes healthy recipes and some tips on how to change our lifestyle to become healthier. These cookbooks, being held here by Holly Johnson and Jeannie Bihl, are available at the Health Department, 317 S. Fayette St. in Washington C.H. to purchase for $10. If anyone is interested in joining us on Monday nights, please do so. We weigh in from 5-5:30 p.m. and an educational, motivational class from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The class is free to anyone interested in losing weight and learning how to live healthier! As a new year is beginning, this may be a good time to make some new changes for you! Due to the holidays we will not meet until Jan. 9. Anyone with questions can please call Jeannie Bihl at 740-335-5910.

