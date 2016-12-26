Blood drive set for Sabina

SABINA – The SRWW Joint Fire District in Sabina will begin the New Year by hosting a community blood drive Monday, Jan. 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the training rooms, 179 South Jackson St.

Community Blood Center is honoring donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor – A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired t-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

January is designated “National Blood Donor Month” because winter is a challenging time for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can. We especially encourage the continued support of type O whole blood donors and type A/B platelet and plasma donors.