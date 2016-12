Minor injuries were reported by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office from a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Jamison Road. The Washington Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Minor injuries were reported by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office from a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Jamison Road. The Washington Fire Department assisted at the scene. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Accidenton22AndJamison.jpg Minor injuries were reported by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office from a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Jamison Road. The Washington Fire Department assisted at the scene.