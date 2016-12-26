The Well names first exec. director

The Well at Sunnyside has experienced amazing growth in its short seven-year existence and recently named its first executive director to oversee its continued growth.

The faith-based community/church supported mission was created to lessen the impact of poverty on the Fayette County community. In that time it has continued to develop and now its volunteers and small staff offer valuable services such as 60 days of summer lunches for kids, 140 community meals each week, the filing of 1,050 tax returns last year, 80 Bread of Life meals and groceries each Saturday, 90-135 shoppers in the Free Store each week, and the “Loads of Love” laundry service.

Over the past six months, the Board of Directors (BOD) has focused on evaluating the mission and purpose of The Well, and its role as a board. As a result it has adopted a new concept of policy, governance, and leadership that will result in deeper involvement by the board, officials said. The BOD has also resolved to modify its mission by placing a higher emphasis on discipleship with it becoming its chief cause and the why of its existence. Its new mission is to make disciples of all who come to The Well and to help those impacted by poverty secure their basic needs.

“When Jesus stopped by the well, our namesake, to converse with a woman, the two had very different goals in mind,” said Craig Pickerill, board chair. “She simply wanted water but it was His desire to relate to her and offer her spiritual transformation.” According to scripture she plead, “Sir, give me a drink so I will not be thirsty” but Jesus offered her “living water” instead that provided her with “eternal life.” (John 4)

To help chart and implement its new direction, the BOD has installed its first executive director, Jon R. Creamer, to serve in this new part-time position. His main role will be to oversee the daily operations, lead the board in its new role, and to implement the new discipleship model at The Well. This will be familiar territory for Creamer, who has decades of proven experience in school administration and as church pastor for more than 20 years. He has served on the BOD at The Well since its inception and currently is a school board member for the local schools.

“I’m excited to work with the staff and the board to develop this new structure and mission as well as offering the community, churches, and individuals an even more dynamic and meaningful ministry,” said Creamer. “We’re planning even greater service to our clients and more ministry opportunities and hope to see many participate.”

Currently, over 25 local churches take advantage of this opportunity to give and serve. To get involved or for more information and/or tour, please call The Well 740-333-5088.

Creamer to lead from Board of Directors’ new model