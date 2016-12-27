Local teen raises money for FHS

During Saturday’s “A Paws and Claws Christmas Celebration” at the Fayette Humane Society, a local teen was honored for raising money for the organization.

Tori Evans, who is involved with 4-H, was presented with a plaque by the society’s executive director, Dr. Lee Schrader, along with members of the board and staff. Evans coordinated a “Paws for Cause 5K” for her Perfect Paws 4-H Club project, raising $2,675.

“I was astounded to see someone at a young age get involved in the community by coordinating a successful fundraiser for the homeless animals that we help.” said Brad Adams, outreach director. “Tori is definitely a role model. I hope that more youth will get involved with charity organizations.”

Evans joined 4-H eight years ago to strengthen her leadership skills, meet new people, and learn more about ways she can get involved in her community. She also enjoys showing her dog, Abbi, at the Fayette County Fair. “My Hands to Larger Service” is a project that involves the members of 4-H planning their own community service event. Evans chose to host a 5K as a community service project because she takes great interest in staying active and wants to encourage events which also keep our furry friends active.

“I wanted to encourage people to stay active with their pets and show off the awesome trails/paths Fayette County possesses all at the same time,” said Evans. “My hope is that more people will start to take advantage of the new dog park and awesome trails.”

The funds raised will be used to help prevent the overpopulation of pets through the humane society’s Operation Cat Snip program which provides for the spay and neuter of community cats. It will also provide resources for the humane officers as they work to prevent and remedy cruelty to animals.

“I chose to donate the proceeds to the Fayette Humane Society because I love animals and it’s such a worthy organization within our county that deserves all the help it can get,” said Evans. “It’s nice to know that not only does the humane society take animals in to help them but they also spay or neuter them before they release them or adopt them out.”

“Tori’s hard work and dedication are a wonderful example of how young people can change their neighborhood and the world,” said Schrader. “We, and the animals we serve, are so thankful for Tori’s hard work and compassion.”

The Fayette Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 2 percent of support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused and neglected and domestic animals 24 hours per day, seven days per week. You may learn more about the humane society by visiting their website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

