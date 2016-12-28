Chamber awards $1,800 prize basket

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently completed its Elf on the Shelf Christmas Giveaway and Erin Weber’s name was drawn as the lucky winner of a basket of gift cards and goodies, valued at over $1,800.

From Dec. 1-23, “Chamber Chip,” the Ambassador elf of the Chamber, appeared on the organization’s Facebook page at a different chamber business member. Followers were given clues as to his location, and the first person to correctly guess the day’s location was entered in a drawing. At the end of the 23 days, one winner was selected at random from the 23 daily winners.

That winner was Erin Weber. Her prize – a basket of goodies donated from everywhere Chamber Chip had been.

“This was such a fun surprise! I’ll be able to make good use of the prize package, and have been able to share with family and friends. There were a lot of great items from a variety of local businesses. We really do have some great restaurants, businesses and places of worship right here in Fayette County. Many thanks to all the places that generously donated towards this prize,” said Weber.

Participating businesses were: Prime Meats & Deli, My Gypsy Soul Boutique, Heritage Memorial Church, Shane McMahan State Farm, Downtown Photography, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, Summer Breeze Tanning, KFC, Sunshine Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Fayette Carpet, Merchant’s National Bank, BB’s Cakes & More, Fayette Eye Care, Tanger Outlet, Carroll Halliday Ford Lincoln, Fayette County Family YMCA, Granny’s Crafts, Trends on Court, JD Equipment, J’s Corner Bar & Grill, The Good Dog Groomery, Streetside 62, and Walmart Supercenter.

“This was our first year for the giveaway,” said Chamber President Whitney Gentry. “The businesses had fun with it and were eager to participate, we had a lot of people guessing on our Facebook, and it was a great way to provide some exposure to the community about the great shopping places we have in Fayette County.”

The organization hopes to run the giveaway again next December, Gentry said.

Fayette County Chamber board chair Merleen Van Dyke (left) congratulations Erin Weber for winning the Elf on the Shelf Christmas Giveaway. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12282016-Elf-Giveaway.jpg Fayette County Chamber board chair Merleen Van Dyke (left) congratulations Erin Weber for winning the Elf on the Shelf Christmas Giveaway.

Erin Weber named the winner of ‘Elf on the Shelf’ giveaway