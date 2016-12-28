Washington Shrine Club donates to FCBDD

The Fayette County Board of DD would like to thank the Washington Shrine Club for their recent $500 donation presented at the Dec. 14 board meeting.

The first-annual Richard “Dick” Thornberry Memorial Golf Outing and Washington Shrine Stag Cookout held on Sept. 9 at the Wilmington Elks Lodge Golf Course was a great success. Proceeds from the event were split between the Washington Shrine Club Tabloid and the Fayette County Board of DD.

Many who knew Dick acknowledged his contributions and support to the Shrine Club and Fayette County Board of DD. His daughter Susan said she was so proud that this event was in honor of her father.

For more information about the programs and services provided by Fayette County Board of DD, please call 740-335-7453 or visit www.fayettedd.com.

From left to right, Larry Mayer, president of Fayette County Board; PR Marshall, golf chairman; Caryl Bookman, board member; Deb Buccilla, superintendent at Fayette County Board of DD; Brian Tabit, president of the Washington Shrine Club; Mark Heiny, board member; Milan Hanson, 3rd vice president; Suzi McCracken, board member; and Cody Kirkpatrick, board member. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_7947.jpg From left to right, Larry Mayer, president of Fayette County Board; PR Marshall, golf chairman; Caryl Bookman, board member; Deb Buccilla, superintendent at Fayette County Board of DD; Brian Tabit, president of the Washington Shrine Club; Mark Heiny, board member; Milan Hanson, 3rd vice president; Suzi McCracken, board member; and Cody Kirkpatrick, board member.