FCSO Incidents

According to reports, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:

DEC. 19

TRAFFIC CRASH: Chad Mathes of Circleville was traveling eastbound on U.S 22 near Heath LN and struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained minor damage.

DEC. 18

THEFT/ VANDALISM: Bumpus truck reported someone entered onto the lot of the business and caused damage to several semis removing property from inside.

THEFT/B&E: Richard Anders of Washington C.H. reported someone entered a garage and removed four chain saws.

DEC. 17

ASSAULT ON PEACE OFFICER/OVI: Deputies stopped a silver charger on S.R. 753 after receiving complaints that the vehicle had crashed on U.S 35 and then continued on. The driver was identified as Andrew Shaw of Washington C.H. After being arrested for OVI and transported to the jail, Shaw became combative and kicked a deputy. Shaw was charged in the incident.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Phillip Davis of Wilmington was traveling eastbound on U.S. 35 and lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. Davis traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch. The vehicle sustained moderate damage. No injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Arjun Chauwan of Fairfield was traveling south bound on I-71 near State Route 38 when a vehicle passing Chauwan lost control on the ice. The vehicle struck Chauwan vehicle then continued without stopping. No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained minor damage.

CASUALTY: Shannon Duvall of Milford was traveling as a passenger on I-71 attempting to open a DVD with a utility knife. Duvall cut her arm when the knife slipped and she cut her arm. Duvall was transported to Fayette Memorial for treatment.

ASSAULT: Kayla Brown of Clarksville reported that while in Jeffersonville she was assaulted by a known female. All parties were referred to the solicitor.

DEC. 16

THEFT: John Boltenhouse, Washington C.H. reported someone removed property from his residence without permission.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING/THEFT: Diana Hall, Washington C.H. reported while her vehicle was parked at J’s Café, someone broke out a window and removed property.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING/THEFT: Cathy Bock, Mt. Sterling reported while her vehicle was parked at Fayette Christian Church, someone broke out a window and removed property.

RAPE: A complaint was made by a female alleging sexual assault. Investigation is pending.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Sarah Webb of Columbus was traveling north on I-71 and lost control of her vehicle on inclement roadways. Webb traveled into the right lane of travel being struck by a vehicle traveling north on I-71. Webb was transported to a medical facility for treatment of injuries.

DEC. 15

ASSAULT: Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Fayette County Jail on an assault complaint. Inmate John Jones advised he was assaulted by another inmate.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Sheriff’s deputies responded to Simmons Road on an assault complaint. Upon arrival the female advised she and her son was assaulted by a live in boyfriend. Kenneth Hanscel of Leesburg was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence.

THEFT: Brandi Turley of Washington C.H. reports a trailer was removed from her property by someone. Further investigation the owner of the trailer had made pickup of the trailer.

MENACING/DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Sheriff’s deputies responded to Grace St. on reports of a male subject trying to force entry into a residence. Upon arrival it was determined that the male subject was demanding property from the residence and threats were made. William Kimball of Circleville was arrested and charged in the matter.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Dayle Sims, of Bloomingburg reported she was east bound on SR 734 attempting to negotiate a left hand curve when she encountered a snow drift and icy roadway, where she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway where she struck a mail box and a DP&L utility pole. Sims vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

DEC. 14

THEFT/CRIMINAL DAMAGING: James Shoaf of Bloomingburg reports someone made entry into his truck causing damage to the door seal sometime overnight and removed items from inside.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Shannon Shiltz Bloomingburg reported that someone broke a door handle on his vehicle.

THEFT: Ashley Ooten of Bloomingburg reported that someone removed items from her vehicle.

THEFT: Michelle Dodds, Washington C.H. reported someone accessed her bank account and removed funds.

THEFT: Jacqueline Williams, Jeffersonville reports that someone had removed money from her purse while inside her residence. Williams declined to sign charges in this incident.

THEFT/BREAKING AND ENTERING: Rhonda Noble, Washington C.H. reported over the past several months, someone had removed property from the residence and garage.

DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Melinda Degenkolb of Washington C.H. reported she became involved in a verbal argument with a known person. Neither party reported any physical altercation or threats of harm. Degenkolb eventually departed the residence for the evening to allow the situation to calm down.

DEC. 13

DRUG ABUSE: Deputies responded with EMS on a reported unresponsive male in a vehicle on US 35. Upon the arrival of EMS they administered Naloxone. The patient was subsequently transported to the Fayette Co. Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Raymond Dunaway, of Lucasville, reported he was east bound on US 35 when he encountered an icy roadway on the Ford Road overpass. Dunaway lost control of the vehicle, striking another vehicle, owned by Charles Showalter, of Washington C.H., that was disabled, from a previous crash, on the right shoulder but was partially in the roadway. Dunaway’s vehicle continued off the right side of the roadway and down the embankment. His vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Deputies were dispatched to 9000 block of U.S. 22 on a domestic complaint. Upon the completion of the investigation it was determined that no violence or threats of violence occurred.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: Sara Karber of Bloomingburg reported she loaned her vehicle to a known male and female and the vehicle was not returned. Investigation is pending.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Brandon Lehr of Bloomingburg was traveling west on SR 734 and lost control of his vehicle on inclement roadways. Lehr traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a tree. Lehr was transported to a medical facility for treatment of injuries.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Cortney Willis of Chillicothe was traveling east on US 35 and lost control of her vehicle on inclement roadways. Willis traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a fence. No injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Joseph Shehata of Corapolis, Penn., was traveling south on I-71 and lost control of his vehicle on inclement roadways. Shehata traveled off the right side of the roadway striking the ditch. No injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC CRASH: A 16 year old male juvenile reported he was east bound on US 35 crossing the Ford Road overpass when he lost control of the vehicle on the ice covered bridge. The vehicle then struck a guardrail face and came to rest on the right shoulder. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

DEC. 12

ASSAULT: A 11 year old minor reported she was assaulted at a girl Scout meeting. The complaint was investigated and unfounded.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Gregory Stone of Greenfield was traveling south on a Creek Road and lost control of his vehicle. Stone traveled off the left side of the roadway. Stone over corrected traveling back onto the roadway overturning. No injuries were reported. Stone was cited for failure to control.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Freddy Sprankles of Convoy was traveling south on Danville Road. Sprankles attempted to pass another vehicle at which time the other vehicle made a left turn into a private drive causing the two vehicle to collide. No injuries were reported. Sprankles was cited for improper passing.

THEFT: Employees of Jockey Outlet, Tanger Mall report that someone had removed merchandise from the store without making payment for the items.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Kristin Matson, of Washington C.H. reported she was south bound on SR 38 near Blue Road, when a deer entered the roadway and struck the left side of her vehicle causing minor damage. The vehicle was driven from the scene.

DEC. 10

UNRULY: Deputies were dispatched to Blessing Chapel Road in Jeffersonville reported her 14 year old son was being unruly. The 14 year old was arrested for probation violation and transported to JDC.