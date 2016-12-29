WPD searching for armed robbery suspect

The Washington Court House Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:26 p.m., Darsit Patel advised that a male wearing dark clothing and a mask came into Duncan’s Express Mart, located at 700 Campbell St. in Washington Court House. The male allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The offender placed an unknown amount of cash into a bag and then departed in an unknown direction.

Police are now investigating the incident and have classified it as a robbery with a deadly weapon. If anyone has information concerning the identity of the suspect, please call the Washington Police Department at (740) 636-2370.

