Join the New Year’s celebration

Between Saturday and Sunday, the community will celebrate the coming of 2017 and there are two events residents can join to have some fun this New Year’s weekend.

The first is the Fayette County Fair Board New Year celebration with McGuffey Lane on Saturday. The event will be held at the Mahan Building and tickets are $10 each. Patrons must be 21 to enter as a full service bar will be available and food will also be available as doors open at 6 p.m. Solo performer John Schwab will begin at 8:30 p.m. and headliner McGuffey Lane will perform starting at 9:30 p.m.

The organizers would also like residents to know that Rent-2-Own of Washington Court House donated a 65-inch HD TV for event. Thanks to this, patrons of the celebration will be able to keep up with the Ohio State Buckeyes as they take on Clemson in the National College Football Semifinals. The TV will be set up in the food and bar area for the evening.

Sponsors for the event are 3-C Cab, Collins Septic, Vermeer, Bumpus Trucking 3-C Towing Llc., Mid-State Electric, Hartley Oil Company, The Print Shop, A-1 Building Co., Parrett Insurance Agency, Inc., and Buckeye Propane. The ticket sponsor is Cottrill Seed Solutions.

On Sunday, the American Legion Post 25 Riders will give the community a chance to give back with their annual Polar Bear Motorcycle Run to benefit local food pantries.

An annual event that started about 15 years ago, according to the American Legion Riders Vice President Brian Finney, the goal was to try to get motorcyclists together on New Year’s Day to give them the opportunity to help those in need.

As the event grew, eventually the American Legion took it over and turned it into a chance to collect both monetary and non-perishable food items.

Finney said that the event is not necessarily for a ride, but for people to come and support locals and, weather depending, the group will go on a motorcycle ride. The current forecast on weather.com predicts high temperatures in the low 40s and light rain possible starting in the afternoon.

The event will be held at the post at 1240 U.S. Route 22 and will begin at 9:30 a.m. with breakfast, which will continue until 11 a.m. The price for the breakfast buffet is $7 and will include ham, eggs, home fries and more.

After the breakfast is over, the youngest, oldest and farthest riders will be awarded trophies for attending the event. If the weather is safe for a ride, Finney said they will leave around noon and anyone who wants to ride, including cars, trucks or motorcycles, are welcome to join.

For more information about the breakfast and ride, contact Finney at (740) 606-8028 or the American Legion at (740) 335-4990.

2017 eve party and fundraising breakfast set for this weekend

By Martin Graham [email protected]

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

