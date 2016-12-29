Sheriff swearing-in ceremony set for this Sunday

The swearing-in ceremony and reception for Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, his staff, and Fayette County Coroner Dr. Dennis Mesker will be held this Sunday, Jan. 1.

The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. in the back room at 133 S. Fayette St., the Jason Langley Realty & Auctioneers building (formally known as the PAL building).

The public is invited and encouraged to witness the swearing-in and celebration. This will commence the upcoming sixth term for Stanforth as Fayette County Sheriff.

The deputies who chose to will be publicly sworn in as well. This is an excellent opportunity for the community to show their support to those who protect them.