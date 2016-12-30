FCSO Incidents

According to reports, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:

DEC. 9

TRAFFIC CRASH: Joshua McFadden of Bloomingburg was traveling south on Good Hope New Holland Road and struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Benjamin Becker of Winchester was traveling north on I-71. Becker fell asleep traveling into the right lane of travel striking another vehicle. No injuries were reported. Becker was cited for failure to control.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Michael Cruea of Washington C.H. reported while in a verbal argument with a known person he was struck in the face. Cruea declined charges and a detailed statement of the incident.

DEC. 8

TRAFFIC CRASH: Austin Mann, of Jeffersonville reported he was south bound on SR 729 in Jefferson Twp, when he failed to negotiated a sharp turn. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a DP&L utility pole breaking it off and knocking down the wires. Power was disrupted in the area. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene. Mann was cited for failure to control.

MISCELLANEOUS: Deputies were requested to escort staff from the Fayette County Hospice to a residence to recover unused narcotics. The medications were recovered without incident.

THEFT/CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Abligail Ellison of Washington C.H. reported someone entered onto her property and removed items from an unlocked vehicle.

THEFT/CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Tami Litton of Washington C.H. reported someone entered onto her property and removed items from an unlocked vehicle.

DEC. 7

BREAKING AND ENTERING/THEFT: John Boltenhouse of Washington C.H. reported someone entered a building on his proeprty and removed item(s) from inside.

THEFT: Linda Mcguire of Greenfield reported someone made several purchases using her credit card information.

DEC. 6

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT/DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Jacqueline Williams, Jeffersonville reported she had received numerous unwanted and repeat telephone calls from a known person. Williams was requested to come to the Sheriff’s Office to sign charges but declined to do so.

ILLEGAL CONVEYANCE OF DRUGS OF ABUSE INTO A DETENTION FACILITY/DRUG ABUSE: During the in-processing of a prisoner, Kenneth Jackson, into the Fayette Co. Jail a quantity of suspected drugs were located on his person. The drugs were confiscated and placed into evidence.

TRAFFIC CRASH: A female juvenile reported she failed to observe the stop sign at the railroad crossing on Mathews Rd. and traveled across the crossing at a high rate of speed. The juvenile lost control of the vehicle, traveling off the right side of the roadway into the ditch. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Miranda Johnson, of Washington C.H. reported she was traveling west bound on US 35 near the 2 mile marker, when a deer entered her lane of travel and was struck. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

DEC. 5

BREAKING AND ENTERING/THEFT: Jeffery Ludwick, Washington C.H. reported someone entered his business and removed numerous items of property.

DOMESTIC DISPUTE: A Jeffersonville resident reported being involved in a verbal dispute with a family member who resides with her. Upon the deputies arrival the male subject had already departed. Contact was made with him by telephone. Both parties denied any physical altercation or threats of harm.

NEIGHBOR DISPUTE: John Gill, Jeffersonville, reported he was involved in a dispute with his neighbor, via social media. Contact was made with both parties and it was determined that the situation revolved around a misunderstanding. Both parties denied any physical altercation or threats of harm.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: Meghan Spears of Washington C.H. reported that she is receiving unwanted phone calls from a known male.

DEC. 4

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Ruth Sutton of Washington C.H. reported someone broke the windows out of her vehicle.

THEFT: Randy Boyle of Washington C.H. reported his trail camera taken off of a tree. The camera was later found and returned to Boyle.

WELFARE CHECK: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office requested a welfare check on a minor child in the 4000 block of Old 35.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Alexis McCall of New Holland was traveling east bound on U.S. 22 near Johnson Road and struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Deputies responded to a report of a one vehicle traffic crash on Creek Road. Upon arriving at the scene it was determined that Brandon Wright, of Washington C.H. was south bound when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, where he struck a mailbox and then a tree. Upon contacting the Wright it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. Wright was cited for failure to control and OVI-Per Se.

DEC. 3

TRAFFIC CRASH: David Denny, of Soldier, KS reported he was exiting US 35 at SR 753 when he attempted to cross SR 753 and failed to observe a vehicle traveling north bound on SR 753, that was driven by Stephen Ebersole of Washington C.H. Denny pulled his semi-truck into the path of Ebersole and was subsequently struck. Ebersole’s vehicle sustained functional damage and was towed from the scene. Denny was cited for failure to yield.

IMPORTUNING: Deputies received a complaint involving minors.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Christina Hall of Mt. Sterling was traveling northbound on S.R. 207 and struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained minor damage.

DOMESTIC: Deputies were dispatched to North Bend Court on a domestic incident. Upon the completion of their investigation it was determined that threats of violence had occurred. Jason Bunch of Xenia was charged in the incident.

DEC. 2

LITTERING: Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Robinson Road and discovered shingles and other debris in the area.

THEFT: Belinda Kennedy of Washington C.H. reported that while at the Roller Haven someone removed a pair of shoes.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Jamie McDaniel of Bloomingburg reported that two known juveniles painted a light pole in her yard.

DEC. 1

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Teresa Chaffin of Jeffersonville reported that someone broke a window out of her vehicle while parked along the street.

DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Deputies were dispatched to investigate a domestic incident on N. Main St. in Jeffersonville. Upon the completion of the investigation it was determined that no violence or threats of violence occurred.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Penny Smith, of Washington C.H. reported while driving a bus for Community Action of Fayette County, she was attempting to back onto, Miami Trace Road, from US 22, when she failed to observe the stop sign at the intersection and struck the sign, breaking it off. Ms. Smith was cited for improper backing.

THEFT/MISUSE OF CREDIT CARD: Jeri Gabbert, Jeffersonville, reported someone used her benefits debit card to make an authorized purchases.

THEFT/TAKING THE IDENITY OF ANOTHER: Pao Hung, of Washington C.H. reported someone accessed his banking accounts, made unauthorized transactions and requested that new cards be issued.

CIVIL: Jason Fox, of Washington C.H. reported a child was left in his care due to the mother being incarcerated and the father being under the influence. Children’s Services was notified.

DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Amanda Landenburg, Jeffersonville reported she was in a verbal dispute with a known subject. Both parties denied any physical altercation or threats of harm. Landenberg gather her property and departed without incident.