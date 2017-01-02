Jeff Lions to show off remodel with open house

The Jeffersonville Lions Club would like to invite the community to an open house to view their newly remodeled clubhouse. The open house will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the clubhouse at 1 Railroad St. in Jeffersonville. Please stop in for a tour, to meet members, enjoy light refreshments, and learn more about how Lions serve the community.

