The Washington C.H. Municipal Court recently released its civil credit news report.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Corbin Dolphin, 419 W. East St., claims amount $474.88, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Cach, Ilc, Denver, Colo. v. Charles Boggs, Columbus, Ohio, claims amount $1,261.64, transferred to Franklin County Municipal Court.

Misty Carver, 835 Linden Ave. v. Shannon Barton, Bloomingburg, claims amount $10,000, judgment for plaintiff, $3,442.04.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Chris Evans, 805 Independence Court and Meeka Evans, 805 Independence Court, claims amount $217.40, dismissal entry filed.

Carl Bradshaw, 3695 Camp Grove Road v. Zach Morris, New Holland and Kylie Mcrobert, New Holland, claims amount $10,000, restitution granted Nov. 30, 2016.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Misty Edwards, 1126 E. Temple St., claims amount $443.48, judgment for plaintiff, $443.48.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Cole Campbell, 413 Lewis Street, claims amount $1,063.48, judgment for plaintiff, $1,045.46.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Phillip Collie Jr., 1026 Dayton Ave. and Elizabeth A. Collie, 1026 Dayton Ave., claims amount $567.78, judgment for plaintiff, $567.78.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Holden Whaley, 314 Hopkins St., claims amount $150.00, judgment for plaintiff, $150.00.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Justin Napier, 603 Comfort Lane, claims amount, $103.68, dismissal entry filed.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Caren L. Mowery-Evans, Mt. Sterling, claims amount, $409.69, judgment for plaintiff, $409.69.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Anthony C. Ervin, 504 S. North St., claims amount, $300.00, judgment for plaintiff, $200.00.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. David C. Evans, 702 S. Fayette St., claims amount, $787.43, judgment for plaintiff, $787.43.

Lorine J. Newman, 230 Delaware St. v. Perry Toppins, Jeffersonville and Kim Bennett, Jeffersonville, claims amount, n/a, notice for dismissal filed.

Anthony Hammaker, South Salem, v. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Columbus, claims amount, n/a, driving privilege issued.