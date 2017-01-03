Rolling Rimples contest winners announced

The 19th program of the Rolling Rimples contest recently announced the winners for this session. Rolling Rimples is a four-month weight loss program sponsored by the Health Department and United Way for local businesses in the community.

Once a month, two nurses from the health department come to your place of business and each person gets weighed, they receive a piece of fruit which is donated so generously by Kroger, a note of encouragement or tips on losing weight, and a healthy recipe.

This session consisted of 15 businesses, 24 teams and 111 individuals. Many people continue on with this program because they have fun, it keeps them accountable, they have team support and of course they hope to continue to lose weight. One huge component of this is the accountability – having someone else weigh you tends to keep you more aware of what you are eating.

We encourage lifestyle changes of eating healthier, watching portion control, drinking more water and moving more. We are not necessarily on diets because when you go off the diet, you just gain the weight back so we are learning to live healthier! At the end of the program the top three individuals are given gift cards. First place individual gets $100, second place gets $50, and the third place gets $25. Each individual of the winning team gets $50.

The top winners of this session were a team from Washington Park, losing a total of 28.2 pounds. The team was made up of Tina Leisure, Jerry Ann Cory, Barbara and Al Roberts and Carol Williams. First place individual is Tina Leisure from Washington Park, losing 16.8 pounds. Second place was a tie with Jowanna Hood from Commission on Aging, and Brad Willett from Community Action, losing 14.8 pounds each. Randy Minzler from Doug Marine was the third place winner, losing 12.2 pounds.

Congratulations to everyone – even those for just participating because being aware of what you eat is so important for our health! So as a new year is beginning, if any businesses are interested in getting a team together of four to five people, call Jeannie Bihl at the Health Department at 740-335-5910 to sign up. This will be the 20th program of Rolling Rimples and will start Jan. 25, 2017, and will be once a month through May.

Tina Leisure from Washington Park was named the first place individual in the contest. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1171.jpg Tina Leisure from Washington Park was named the first place individual in the contest. The first place team in the Rolling Rimples contest consisted of (front row, left to right) Carol Williams and Jerry Ann Cory, and (back row, left to right) Tina Leisure, Barbara Roberts and Al Roberts. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1173.jpg The first place team in the Rolling Rimples contest consisted of (front row, left to right) Carol Williams and Jerry Ann Cory, and (back row, left to right) Tina Leisure, Barbara Roberts and Al Roberts. Randy Minzler from Doug Marine was named the third place individual winner in the contest. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1174.jpg Randy Minzler from Doug Marine was named the third place individual winner in the contest. Jowanna Hood from the Commission on Aging was named the second place individual in the contest. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1179.jpg Jowanna Hood from the Commission on Aging was named the second place individual in the contest. Brad Willet from Community Action tied for second place individual in the contest. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1180.jpg Brad Willet from Community Action tied for second place individual in the contest.