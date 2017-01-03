Two sentenced in county drug bust

Two people busted in a Fayette County drug investigation were sentenced to prison last week.

Alissa K. Bonecutter, 28, of Commons Drive, will serve 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs (fentanyl) and trafficking in heroin.

Carla A. Doctor, 45, of Staunton-Jasper Road, was sentenced to seven months in prison after she plead to charges of trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine.

The sentences were handed down Dec. 29 in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas.

Both women were indicted and arraigned last year after more than a year of investigation by undercover informants working through the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation led to nine arrests across the county, some with Dayton connections, for illicit drug possession and trafficking.

Bonecutter, 28, was no stranger to the judicial system in Fayette County, in which she plead guilty to heroin trafficking in July of 2014 and served a nine-month prison sentence.

According to court records, Bonecutter was one of several arrested who was allegedly purchasing heroin and cocaine from Albert L. Francis, AKA “Manny,” throughout 2015. Francis was indicted in September on 10 drug-related charges and is scheduled for a court hearing in February.

Undercover officers and confidential informants purchased more than $300 worth of heroin from Bonecutter between October 2015 and February 2016.

The illicit drug deals happened across Fayette County in multiple locations, including in the parking lots behind downtown businesses in Washington Court House and at residences on Maple Street and Peddicord Avenue.

Confidential informants also made drug purchases from Doctor, 45, who was sentenced to prison last week for seven months and is no stranger to the judicial system, either, with previous convictions of possession of crack cocaine and forgery.

During one of Doctor’s drug sales, she was recorded in a conversation with the undercover informant saying that she was worried because a deputy sheriff had driven past the location where they were meeting.

Of the nine indicted from this drug investigation, six still await plea or sentencing hearings.

By Ashley Bunton [email protected]

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @ashbunton

