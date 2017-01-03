Children enjoy story time

Children participated in preschool story times at the Carnegie Public Library in Washington CH Tuesday.

Following a reading of the children’s book, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” by Laura Numeroff, the children enjoyed playing the game, “Who stole the cookies from the cookie jar?” Pictured left to right are, Isaac, Sadie, Alex, Havyn, Macy, and Hartlyn, along with Mr. Aaron, story-teller and librarian.

Preschool story times at Carnegie Public Library runs each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. throughout the winter and is open for children between the ages of 3 and 5 years.