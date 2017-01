Crimes & Traffic

The most recent criminal traffic disposition reports have been released:

DEC. 7

State of Ohio

Luke G. Penca, Westerville, speed 90/70, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Tyler A. Smith, Hamilton, texting while driving, defendant found not guilty.

Morgan S. Watson, Leesburg, speed 77/55, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lamont V. Hubbard, Chicago, speed 98/70, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael D. McCray, Kennesaw, Ga., speed 82/70, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Courtney J. Tekuelve, Fayetteville, speed 84/70, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Milind K. Pradhan, Dublin, speed 84/70, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kristen N. Hayslip, 113 E. Main St., Apt. 203, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $135. Defendant pled guilty; suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by April 1, 2017.

Tyra A. Knisley, Greenfield, speed 67/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Miranda M. Hagler, 820 Highland Ave., 5b, speed 65/45, fine $100, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Taylor L. Selvey, Torktown, Ind., speed 86/70, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tony A. Graham, Columbus, non-comp suspension, defendant found not guilty.

Tony A. Graham, Columbus, speed 88/70, fine $100, court costs $135, defendant found guilty, suspend $25 of fine in paid within 60 days.

Matthew C. Williams, West Harrison, Ind., speed 93/70, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Summer D. Hanson, 174 Summitt Lane, speed 66/55, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Skyler Adams, 8252 SR 62 NE, seat belt/driver, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

John H. Schultz, Centerville, speed 77/55, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Richard D. Cline, Sabina, speed 68/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica D. Robbins, Dayton, speed 86/70, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Max A. Csaszar, Dayton, seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Shane M. Beatty, 806 Yeoman Street, speed 70/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew C. Hurst, 629 Clinton Ave., speed 72/55, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joni B. Behrends, 310 N. Hinde St., speed 68/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Richard P. Blaney, Waverly, seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Faith A. Stround, Nevada City, Calif., speed 68/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Katherine I. Wiener, Columbus, speed 67/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Athena K. Riggs, Hebron, Ky., speed 92/70, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chelsey J. Riley, Beavercreek, possession of drug paraphernalia, case ordered dismissed.

Chelsey J. Riley, Beavercreek, possession of marijuana, case ordered dismissed.

Chelsey J. Riley, Beavercreek, physical control, fine $450, court costs $230, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from OVI, defendant sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 days jail suspended, probation for 1 year, driver intervention program ok by March 1, 2017.

Chelsey J. Riley, Beavercreek, no operator’s license, case ordered dismissed.

Chelsey J. Riley, Beavercreek, failure to yield, case ordered dismissed.

Kirk D. Claypool, 8671 Washington-New Martinsburg Road, seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Hector W. Matias, Cincinnati, no operator’s license, defendant found not guilty.

Hector W. Matias, Cincinnati, speed 84/70, fine $100, court costs $101, suspend $25 of fine if paid in 30 days.