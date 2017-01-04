Pontious announces re-election bid

Victor D. Pontious, Jr. has announced he is running for re-election for Washington Court House Municipal Court Judge in 2017.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Pontious said he is seeking re-election in the May 2 Republican primary election.

A long-time resident of Fayette County, Pontious has served the community as judge for 23 years. Pontious was re-elected in 2011 and his six-year term expires Dec. 31, 2017.

Pontious attended Miami (of Ohio) University.

Following his graduation, he worked as a Washington Senior High School history teacher. He went on to attend Capital University Law School in Columbus. Following law school graduation, Pontious was a practicing attorney for 13 years before his election as a judge.

Pontious is an active member of the Grace United Methodist Church and the Ohio Municipal and County Judges Association. He and his wife Carole have two children, Tori and Drew.

Pontious joins the Republican race for municipal court judge with Susan R. Wollscheid, a Fayette Countian and practicing attorney, who announced in November that she is running for the Republican nomination as well.

He could not be reached by telephone as of press time.

