Peterson sworn into Senate

COLUMBUS—State Sen. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) was sworn in as President Pro Tempore of the Ohio Senate on Tuesday during opening ceremonies held at the Statehouse.

The first official session marked the beginning of the 132nd Ohio General Assembly.

President Pro Tempore—the number two position in the Senate—serves as temporary president in the absence of the Senate President.

“I am truly honored to have been selected to serve as the Senate’s President Pro Tempore,” said Peterson. “In this new capacity, I look forward to building on our efforts to improve Ohio’s economy and ensuring that state government is responsive to the needs of the people of Ohio.”

Senator Peterson was first appointed to the Ohio Senate in 2012 to fill the vacant seat of David Daniels, who now serves as director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

“Our state has come a long way, but we remain diligent in our efforts to continue improving the state’s business climate and promoting job creation, which benefits all Ohio families,” Peterson said.

Peterson most recently served as chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, which oversees legislation that affects state and local government revenues as well as tax collection. Before coming to the Ohio Senate, Senator Peterson served a term in the House of Representatives and 14 years as a Fayette County Commissioner.

A lifelong farmer, Peterson and his wife, Lisa, continue to operate their family farm in Fayette County where they live with their three children, Sarah, Hannah and Todd.

Senator Bob Peterson pictured with his wife, Lisa, while being sworn in as President Pro Tempore of the Ohio Senate. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_PetersonPhoto.jpg Senator Bob Peterson pictured with his wife, Lisa, while being sworn in as President Pro Tempore of the Ohio Senate.

