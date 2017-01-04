Scherer sworn in as State Rep.

COLUMBUS—State Rep. Gary Scherer (R-Circleville) was sworn in Tuesday as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 132nd General Assembly.

He represents the 92nd Ohio House District, which includes Fayette County, as well as portions of Pickaway and Ross counties. This will be his third full term as state representative.

“It is a pleasure to once again have the opportunity to serve the citizens of the Ohio House 92nd District,” said Rep. Scherer. “I look forward to tackling the issues we face in our communities during the 132nd General Assembly.”

Prior to joining the Ohio House, Scherer served as president of the Circleville Rotary Club and the Circleville-Pickaway Chamber of Commerce. He also served as a trustee of the Berger Health System.

Among other involvements, he continues to maintain his membership in the Ohio Farm Bureau, as well as his position as a finance committee member of his local church. Scherer and his wife of 40 years reside in Circleville. They have been blessed with three children and eight grandchildren.

State Rep. Gary Scherer (right) was sworn in Tuesday to his third term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 92nd House District. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6598.jpg State Rep. Gary Scherer (right) was sworn in Tuesday to his third term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 92nd House District.