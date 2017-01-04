Woman arrested following heroin overdose

A 20-year-old Washington C.H. woman who was revived by emergency personnel Friday after a reported heroin overdose is being held in the Fayette County Jail on multiple drug-related charges.

At around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Washington C.H. Police Department officers were dispatched to 413 E. Paint St., Apt. B on a report of an unresponsive female who possibly overdosed. The first officer on the scene provided aid to the woman, identified as Vaughe R. Blanken, who was unresponsive on the living room floor, according to reports.

Life Squad members arrived and administered Narcan to Blanken and she revived, police said.

Blanken’s mother told officers that her daughter had just moved in approximately two days prior. She said that all of the items in the living room belonged to Blanken. One of the officers located a purple box that wasn’t near Blanken’s suitcases and other boxes. He opened the box and found a clear plastic container with a loaded hypodermic needle with a reddish liquid believed to be heroin, as well as other miscellaneous drug abuse items.

The officer also checked a black box inside the purple box that contained a large amount of cash, according to reports. The other officer located an orange plastic eyeglass container between Blanken’s hand and foot with a shoestring wrapped around that was looped on one end. A hypodermic syringe loaded with a reddish liquid inside believed to be heroin was found. A large amount of cash was also found inside Blanken’s purse.

As Blanken was about to depart with Life Squad members, she told police that she owned everything in the room except the black and purple boxes, reports said. She was taken to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Emergency Room for further treatment. After she was medically cleared, Blanken was taken into custody for an active warrant from the Washington C.H. Municipal Court for failure to appear for arraignment on Dec. 14. She was booked into the Fayette County Jail.

Police confiscated the boxes as evidence. The purple box reportedly contained a clear plastic box that contained seven pills identified as Clindamycin, eight pills identified as Gabapentin, several cotton swab tips, a white paper bundle containing a brownish powder believed to be heroin, and a clear rock that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

A metal spoon with char marks, a hypodermic syringe, several glass pipes with residue inside, and a glass pipe with marijuana residue were also located in the purple box. The amount of cash removed from the black box totaled $5,450, according to police. The total amount of money from Blanken’s wallet totaled $415.

Blanken was charged with possession of heroin and possession of meth, both fifth-degree felonies, as well as possession of drug abuse instruments, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear. She’s being held in jail on a $12,950 bond.

By Ryan Carter

