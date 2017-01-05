Rosenberger sworn in to final term

COLUMBUS—During this week’s Ohio House session, Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) was sworn in to his final term in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Rosenberger represents the 91st District, which includes all of Clinton, Highland and Pike counties and parts of Ross County.

He also was sworn in for his second term as speaker, accepting the oath of office of former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson.

“I want to thank the citizens of the 91st District who continue to put their trust in me as their representative,” Rosenberger said. “In this corner of Ohio that I call home, my values and faith were established and continue to grow and flourish. It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to continue serving in such a revered institution as the Ohio House.”

During his inaugural speech on the House floor, Rosenberger addressed several issues he envisions will be priorities for the Ohio House in the coming years. These include bringing stability to school funding, ensuring certainty and predictability for job-creators, providing the elderly with more affordable home care options, finding market-based solutions to issues concerning Ohio’s energy future and tackling the state’s drug addiction epidemic.

The top priority for the House continues to be laying a foundation for entrepreneurs to start businesses and create jobs.

“Those of us in positions of political leadership must be mindful that we are not the creator of jobs, but only a means by which we can help foster them through good public investments,” he said. “Building an environment in Ohio that is friendly to both employees and employers will further enhance the entrepreneurial spirit that has made our state and country strong.”

To kick off this week’s session, 91st House District native Garrett Wahl led the House chamber in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Wahl, age 11, is a fifth grader at Belle Aire Intermediate in Washington Court House, where his mother also teaches.

“I was thrilled to have Garrett join us today in leading the Pledge of Allegiance,” Rosenberger said. “It was an honor to have someone from the district, as well as his family, attend session. Garrett has a bright future ahead of him, and I hope this is a day he remembers for a long time.”

