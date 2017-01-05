FCSO Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals were arrested or cited by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 4

Rodney Shindler, 33, Weston, Ohio, failure to control.

Jan. 3

Tyler Jackson, 18, Greenfield, failure to control.

Crandall McCullough, 36, Zanesville, probation violation.

Jeffrey Ell, 35, Mount Sterling, weapons under disability.

Anthony Ervin, 52, Washington C.H., failure to control.

Jan. 2

Ridley Helsel, 24, Washington C.H., speed.

Leanne Roper, 34, Washington C.H., failure to control.

Jan. 1

Bruce Daily, 39, Bloomingburg, assault.

Geoffrey Brown, 37, Washington C.H., OVI.

Heather Cox, 40, Columbus, speed.

Taylor Freshour, 25, Greenfield, failure to control, driving under suspension.