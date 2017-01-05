FCSO Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals were arrested or cited by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 4
Rodney Shindler, 33, Weston, Ohio, failure to control.
Jan. 3
Tyler Jackson, 18, Greenfield, failure to control.
Crandall McCullough, 36, Zanesville, probation violation.
Jeffrey Ell, 35, Mount Sterling, weapons under disability.
Anthony Ervin, 52, Washington C.H., failure to control.
Jan. 2
Ridley Helsel, 24, Washington C.H., speed.
Leanne Roper, 34, Washington C.H., failure to control.
Jan. 1
Bruce Daily, 39, Bloomingburg, assault.
Geoffrey Brown, 37, Washington C.H., OVI.
Heather Cox, 40, Columbus, speed.
Taylor Freshour, 25, Greenfield, failure to control, driving under suspension.