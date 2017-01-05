FCSO Incidents

According to reports, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:

Jan. 3

Theft: Lois Munk of Bloomingburg reported a known person had taken property from her residence.

Domestic Dispute: A resident of Bloomingburg reported being involved in an argument with a family member.

Traffic Crash: Tyler Jackson, of Greenfield, was northbound on Washington-New Martinsburg Road approaching State Route 41. Jackson failed to negotiate the right hand curve just before the intersection, traveling off the left side of the roadway, striking the guardrail. Jackson was cited for failure to control.

Possession of Weapons Under Disability/Mentally Ill: Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Paint Township on a welfare check of two elderly residents, due to another family member being at the residence who was not supposed to be there. Upon arriving at the residence, a male, later identified as Jeffrey Ell, currently on parole, was found to have possession of a firearm. Ell was transported to the Fayette County Jail and charged with weapons under disability.

Jan. 2

Traffic Crash: Leanne Roper, Washington C.H., was northbound in the alley between Walnut Street and West High Street attempting to turn east in the east/west alley. Roper struck a parked USPS delivery truck, pushing the truck sideways and striking another parked vehicle belonging to Travis Allen, of Jeffersonville. Both the USPS truck and Allen’s vehicle sustained disabling damage. Roger was cited for failure to control.

Domestic Violence: Ashley Matthews, Washington C.H., reported she was struck in the face by a juvenile sibling. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to Juvenile Detention in Chillicothe.

Jan. 1

Traffic Crash: Taylor Freshour, Greenfield, was attempting to make a U-turn on U.S. 62 at Matthews Road when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and became stuck on a culvert. Freshour was cited for failure to control and driving under suspension.

Domestic Violence: Randal Oakman of Washington C.H. reported he was threatened by a known person, however declined prosecution.

Domestic Dispute: A resident of Jeffersonville reported being involved in an argument with a family member.

Unruly Child: A 13-year-old juvenile was reported unruly. The child was taken into custody and transported to JDC.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: Sheriff’s deputies responded to Zimmerman Road on reports of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival and making contact with the owner, the vehicle had been stolen.

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments/Drug Abuse/Drug Paraphernalia: Deputies and EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive male. Upon arriving they found Nathaniel Stroud, of Leesburg, unresponsive and a family member had started CPR. The deputy assisted with CPR until EMS arrived. EMS administered Naloxone and was transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Prior to departing, family members surrendered to the deputy a syringe and other drug paraphernalia they had removed from Stroud’s pockets.

Burglary/Theft: Britney Watson, Washington C.H., reported someone entered her residence and property was removed without permission.

Traffic Crash: Kyle Bradley, of Missouri, reported while his semi-truck was parked at the Travel Center of America, another vehicle had apparently tried to park beside him and struck his trailer, causing minor damage. The other truck departed prior to Bradley returning to the vehicle.

Found Property: A purse belonging to a female from Greenfield was found on the grounds of the Tanger Mall. The purse was placed in the property room at the sheriff’s office pending contact with the victim.