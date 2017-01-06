Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 6
David S. Hagler, 21, 332 N. Main St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).
Jan. 5
Rocky L. Williams, 32, 719 Rawlings St., no operator’s license, possession of marijuana.
Roxanna R. Mann, 526 Peabody Ave., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).
Samantha Williams, 43, Mount Sterling, possession of meth (fifth-degree felony), possession of crack cocaine (fifth-degree felony), possession of fentanyl (fifth-degree felony), trafficking meth (fourth-degree felony), trafficking crack cocaine (fifth-degree felony), trafficking Schedule 1 or 2 narcotic (fourth-degree felony), possession of drugs (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), bench warrant – FTC.
Chuck Tackett III, 19, 1518 Harold Road, Jeffersonville, felony probation violation (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office).
Jan. 4
Mark A. Rittenhouse, 46, 112 E. Circle Ave., no operator’s license (first-degree misdemeanor).
Larry L. Stroup, 44, 4896 Washington-Waterloo Road, no operator’s license.
Trevor D. Hicks, 18, 430 Comfort Lane, failure to control.