Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 6

Theft: At 12:01 a.m., an employee of Kroger reported that they observed a known male conceal merchandise and depart the store without paying for the items. The male, identified as David Slade Hagler, was located and arrested for the offense.

Criminal Damaging: At 12:38 a.m., Morgan Ream reported that unknown person(s) tampered with the lug nuts on the driver side front wheel, causing the wheel to come off while driving down the street and causing damage to the hub assembly.

Jan. 5

Burglary: At 5:31 p.m., Jack Stump reported that unknown person(s) entered his residence and removed property.

Theft: At 11:27 p.m., Crystal Cedillo-Silva reported that she accidentally left her wallet in a shopping cart while at Kroger. She returned to the store and located the wallet, however the cash that was inside was gone.

Jan. 4

Breaking & Entering: At 9:53 a.m., Kenman Stump reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) forced entry into his garage and removed property.

Jan. 3

Theft: At 2:32 p.m., Tyler Fuccello reported that unknown person(s) entered his vehicle and removed property.