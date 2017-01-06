Crimes & Traffic

The most recent criminal traffic disposition reports have been released:

DEC. 7

State of Ohio

Marcus Bryant, Columbus, speed 98/70, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid in 90 days.

Jillian L. Temple, Lancaster, speed 68/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brian W. Main, Louisville, speed 88/70, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Qianyun Ge Kim, Cincinnati, speed 88/70, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tammy J. Adkins, 3040 US 62 SW, speed 69/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael J. McQuade, 2685 Capps Road, driving under suspension/FRA, fine $150, court costs $140, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or driving privileges by March 1, 2017.

Michael J. McQuade, 2685 Capps Road, Seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101.

Kenneth L. Sevier, Cincinnati, speed 68/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hannah L. Garringer, Jamestown, physical control, fine $450, court costs $135, sentenced 10 days in jail. Suspend 10 days in jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years. 10-day letter to drive and terminate ALS charge.

Hannah L. Garringer, Jamestown, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed per agreement.

Hannah L. Garringer, Jamestown, speed 48/35, case dismissed per agreement.

Liban A. Osman, Columbus, speed 59/55, fine $100, court costs $145, upon motion of State of Ohio, speed amended from 77/55; suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Jason E. Gott, Dayton, speed 72/55, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Fabricio S. Lopez, Chicago, speed 95/70, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Darsit Patel, 851 Riverbirch, speed 69/55 fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brenda Zavala, Houston, Texas, speed 86/70, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Javier A. Alvardo Guzman, Lakewood, speed 85/70, fine $35 court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tara R. Wright, Chillicothe, speed 71/55, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kirk J. Wilson, 710 Duffy Drive, speed 70/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Marsha D. Nall, Louisville, speed 89/70, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rhonda A. Trenkamp, Greensburg, Ind., speed 84/70, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.