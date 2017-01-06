Meth, crack found at traffic stop

Crack cocaine, meth, fentanyl and suboxone were recovered and a Mt. Sterling woman was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday evening on East Elm Street.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. a Washington C.H. Police Department officer observed a vehicle driven by Samantha R. Williams, 43, heading northbound on South Fayette Street. Williams had an outstanding bench warrant for her arrest, according to reports.

The officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle on East Elm Street near South North Street and Williams was advised of the reason for the stop. Police also identified the passenger and said they had prior knowledge that both women frequently used narcotics, reports said.

K-9 officer “Edo” was brought to the scene to sniff for the presence of narcotics. Edo indicated the presence of drugs near the driver’s side door.

The passenger was removed from the vehicle and searched at which time Edo performed a “plain air sniff of her person” and indicated on the back of her jacket, according to reports. She did not have any narcotics on her person, but was later found to have been sitting on a marijuana joint.

Williams was also removed from the vehicle and searched. An officer found a folded piece of foil containing six suboxone strips. Another plain air sniff from Edo indicated on Williams’ right pants pocket, police said. She was then secured in handcuffs and placed in a police cruiser.

An officer read Williams her Miranda rights and she reportedly waived her rights to an attorney and advised that she was concealing narcotics in her vagina, reports said.

Once both women were secured, officers began to search the vehicle. A marijuana joint was found on the front passenger seat. Inside a purse in the center console, officers found a glass pipe commonly used to ingest crack cocaine.

An officer transported Williams to the police department where she provided a female dispatcher a cellophane baggie which she pulled from her vagina, reports said. Williams reportedly said she was transporting the drugs back to Washington C.H. and that “not all of the drugs are mine and was taking them to someone.” She was then taken to the Fayette County Jail where she’s being held on a $43,500 bond.

The baggie contained multiple cellophane baggies which contained a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, an off-white rock substance that field tested positive for cocaine (crack form), and an off-white powder substance that field tested positive for fentanyl.

Williams was charged with felony possession of crack cocaine, methamphetamines, fetanyl and misdemeanor possession of suboxone. She was also charged with felony trafficking in crack cocaine, two counts of felony trafficking in drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also issued a citation for driving without a license.

Methamphetamines and crack cocaine were confiscated Thursday evening during a traffic stop on on East Elm Street.

Mt. Sterling woman arrested on trafficking, possession charges

By Ryan Carter [email protected]

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

